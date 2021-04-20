Delhi Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen, Police Step In To Help

The issue was soon resolved, and oxygen supply was reinstated at the Balaji hospital.

The Delhi Police operationalised a Green Corridor on Monday night to let two oxygen tankers reach a hospital in Paschim Vihar that had almost run out of oxygen. The Action Balaji hospital has 235 Covid patients who were left without any oxygen support till the crisis was resolved.

The two tankers, one carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen while the other with 5,500 litres, were stuck in Noida and Faridabad respectively due to the night curfew in the capital.

Delhi Police also helped send more oxygen tankers to other hospitals with a shortage.

10 oxygen cylinders were sent to Saroj Hospital, 15 to Agrasen Hospital, five to ILBS Vasant Kunj and 10 to Fortis hospital as the capital battles an acute shortage of oxygen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Centre has reduced Delhi's quota of medical oxygen and diverted it to other states.

"Oxygen has become an emergency in Delhi," Mr Kejriwal had tweeted joining the list of other states that have flagged shortage of supplies.

Delhi has been registering a grim rise in coronavirus cases with over 23,000 infections on Monday. The capital also recorded 240 fatalities- the highest single-day death count in the city since the pandemic began a year ago.

Mr Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi till Monday 5am calling it necessary with the city's resources at a breaking point in an escalating Covid crisis.

"The six-day lockdown will help us arrange more beds and supplies," the Chief Minister said. Only essential services will be allowed this week in the capital.