Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre After Raids On AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Union Government following raids on Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence, stating that actions are being taken because the AAP is the "most vocal voice" against the Centre.

He said that ED's raid on Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence is another case of the Union Government "misusing" the agencies and no such party has targeted AAP like BJP in the past.

"The ED raid at Saurabh Bhardwaj's house is another case of the Modi government misusing agencies. The Modi government has gone after the Aam Aadmi Party. The way "AAP" is being targeted has never been done to any party in history. "AAP" is being targeted because it is the most vocal voice against the Modi government's wrong policies and corrupt deeds. The Modi government wants to suppress our voice. This will never happen," Mr Kejriwal wrote on 'X'.

The former Delhi CM mentioned that AAP will not be "scared" by such actions and will continue to raise the voice of people in country's interest.

"AAP" is not one to be scared of these BJP raids. We will continue to raise our voice against wrong policies and corruption in the interest of the country, as always," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case. The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

These searches are in "connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to First Information Report (No. 37/2025) dated June 26, 2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials.

"Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the operations are based on "material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, unauthorised constructions, and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects of GNCTD."