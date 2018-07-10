Arvind Kejriwal Government Back In Top Court To Sort Out Services Issue

The Supreme Court said it would hear the matter next week. (File)

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on the Services issue, saying despite the court's recent verdict, the stalemate with the Lieutenant Governor continues and needs to be dealt with by an appropriate bench. The court said it would hear the matter next week. Contention over the issue, which started since Delhi government swept to power in 2015, has refused to die down. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has refused to accept that he has no control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

On its official Twitter handle, AAP today said it would approach the Supreme Court.

Dy. CM @msisodia briefed media after the Delhi Cabinet Meeting



Delhi Govt to go supreme court on Services issues.



2 Engineers suspended after they found guilty in irregularities in Ambedkar Nagar drain issue. pic.twitter.com/A22VrocC0v- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 10, 2018

The announcement came after Rahul Mehra, who is representing Delhi government in court, tweeted that he had sought an "early disposal of all appeals filed by Delhi Govt".

The Central government's lawyer, he tweeted, had opposed his request "on the ground that all Union lawyers are busy in Constitution Bench matters". "He thus exposed their hidden agenda of "delaying tactics" being devoid of merit," Mr Mehra's tweet read.

On July 4, the Supreme Court had had said the real power in Delhi lies with its elected government and not the Centre's representative. The Lieutenant Governor, the court said, had control only over land, police and public order.

But the tussle with the Delhi government continued as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said the home ministry has advised that until a regular bench decides on 9 pending appeals, including one linked to Services, the ministry order of 2015 that handed the control of Services to the Lieutenant Governor remains valid.

Today, the Lieutenant Governor transferred three IAS officers -- one of the changes was in the key education department. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the portfolio, said the Lieutenant Governor was "bossing around".

"LG has kept the services department with him arbitrarily and is bossing around. He should have consulted us before appointing the education director. Delhi government is spending 26 per cent of its budget on education and we are not even consulted on the issue," Mr Sisodia told reporters.