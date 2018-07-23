Swati Maliwal's Tenure As Delhi Women's Commission Chief Extended

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying he approved another term for Swati Maliwal as DCW chief (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that he extended the tenure of Delhi Commission for Women or DCW chief Swati Maliwal for one more term.

Ms Maliwal, who became the DCW chief in July 2015, will be the head of the commission for the next three years till 2021.

Her tenure was to end on July 27.

Mr Kejriwal in a tweet said he has approved another term for Ms Maliwal as she has been doing an excellent job.

Approved another term for @SwatiJaiHind on Friday. She has been doing excellent work. https://t.co/uXWfvJz0MH - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2018

Responding to the tweet, Ms Maliwal said: "Thank you so much sir for your constant support. We will work twice as hard this term to reach our goal -- safety, dignity and equality for all women and girls of Delhi."