Amid Farmers' Protest, Delhi Police's Update On Traffic Rerouting

The farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since last month.

As the deadlock continues between farmers and the central government over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday tweeted about traffic diversions and closed routes with thousands of protesters camping at the national capital's borders.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders--Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted today.

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," Delhi Traffic Police added.

"The Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders," officials have said.

Traffic update: Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44," the Delhi Traffic Police added.

The farmers' protest has entered its 17th day today.

Meanwhile, with farmers gearing up to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws; large number of police personnel have been deployed to protect the toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said.

The farmers' unions threatened to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.