Alert Against Husband Of Air Hostess Who Allegedly Jumped Off Delhi Home

Anissia Batra with her husband Mayank Singhvi.

The husband of the flight attendant, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home in south Delhi, won't be able to leave the country as the Delhi Police have issued an alert against him and want him to be available for questioning.

Anissia Batra, 32, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park on Friday. She had been physically and mentally tortured by her husband Mayank Singhvi for dowry, her family has alleged. The two had married two years ago.

Her father, a retired Army Major General, had even filed a complaint with the police last month.

A second post-mortem will be conducted today after her family, which suspects she was murdered, demanded it to be videographed.

The police have taken possession of Mayank Singhvi's luxury car, Anissia's diamond ring and their mobile phones. The forensic team will reconstruct the events that led to her death, police added.

"A notice has been issued to her husband, his parents and other witnesses to join the investigation," he said.

Mayank Singhvi allegedly told the police that he had received a text message from his wife, threatening to kill herself. He claimed he was home at the time, but by the time he reached the terrace, she had already jumped. He told the police that he took her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Ms Batra's brother Karan Batra said she had sent a series of messages to them before she died.

"My sister messaged us to call the police. She said Mayank had locked her in a room. '...because of him my life is going to go, please don't leave him,' she wrote. We don't know if he pushed her or she jumped, but we have been trying to get them arrested and police aren't helping," he told reporters.

"Nobody from his family called us. Her post-mortem on Sunday was to be videographed. When we went to AIIMS, the police in charge assured us it was being done, but the doctors told us otherwise. The cops aren't doing anything," he added.

In the complaint filed in June, Ms Batra's father had alleged that she was tortured by her husband and in-laws.

"If she is physically harmed, her husband and his parents should be held responsible," Major Gen (Retd) RS Batra had written in his complaint.

A case has been registered and her family members are being questioned, the police said.

The family alleged that Ms Batra had been tortured since she married Mayank Singhvi in 2016. He is an alcoholic who often beat her up and demanded money, claims the family.

"Last month, my parents had to come from Chandigarh. Mayank even hit my mother. My father filed a complaint on June 27. They had to go back because of my mother's medical condition," Karan Batra told reporters.

He also said though the police have sealed the apartment and locked the room, "Mayank Singhvi went on Saturday night using a spare key and removed all the evidence."