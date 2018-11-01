Court Rejects Bail Plea Of In-Laws Of Delhi Air Hostess Who Killed Self

The couple surrendered as the court rejected their bail application this morning after finding it devoid of merits.

Delhi | | Updated: November 01, 2018 18:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Court Rejects Bail Plea Of In-Laws Of Delhi Air Hostess Who Killed Self

Anissia Batra, an airhostess with a German airline, allegedly jumped from her terrace in South Delhi.

New Delhi: 

A Delhi court today sent the in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in July, to one-day police custody after their bail plea was rejected.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sunaina Sharma sent RS Singhvi and Sushma Singhvi to the custody in the case.

The couple surrendered as the court rejected their bail application this morning after finding it devoid of merits.

Anissia Batra (39), wife of Mayank Singhvi, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi. Her husband rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anissia BatraAnissia Batra Suicide CaseDelhi Air Hostess suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveUpendra KushwahaChandrababu NaiduEase Of Doing BusinessTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................