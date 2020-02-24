AIIMS Official Questioned Over Political Tweet After Delhi Poll Results

The AIIMS administration said in a memorandum that the tweet was made by RDA chief.

The Centre-run All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has demanded an explanation from the president of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) for a tweet that it said was "political in nature".

The AIIMS administration said in a "memorandum" that the tweet was shared on February 12, a day after the Delhi assembly election results were announced, and it was posted by the RDA president.

AIIMS RDA President Adarsh Pratap Singh had congratulated the people of Delhi on AAP's victory in the election, according to an RDA member. He had also allegedly criticised the parties which lost the elections.

Mr Singh, however, deleted it the same day apparently after objection from some association members.

The AIIMS registrar issued the memorandum on February 21 and asked the RDA president to give his explanation within 48 hours from the date of issue of the notice.

"It has been brought to notice that a tweet was posted from the official Twitter handle of RDA-AIIMS, New Delhi on Feb 12, 2020, at 2.30 PM. The content of this tweet was political in nature on the Delhi State Assembly Elections. It has also been brought to notice that this tweet was posted by the President of the RDA.

"This has been viewed seriously by the competent authority. President, RDA, is required to give his explanation regarding the above tweet within 48 hours from the date of issue of this memorandum," it said.

The notice has been marked to the Director and the Dean of AIIMS-Delhi.

The RDA president refused to comment.

In Delhi polls, AAP won 62 seats out of 70 while BJP won eight seats.