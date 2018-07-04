After Verdict, Delhi Government Takes Back Power To Post Officers

According to the system which prevailed hitherto, the power to transfer and post IAS officers, DANICS officers and officers equivalent to all India services was vested with the Lt Governor.

Delhi | | Updated: July 04, 2018 20:10 IST
Two years ago, the power to transfer and post officers was taken away from the Delhi government

New Delhi: 

Within hours of the Supreme court ruling in its favour, the Delhi government said today it was taking back from the Lt Governor the power to transfer and post IAS and other officers.

"Two years back as per a High Court decision, the power to transfer and post officers was taken away from the elected government of Delhi and was reposed with the LG and other officials," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Being the Minister of Services, I have now ordered that this system be changed with immediate effect and be given back to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," he told reporters.

The power to transfer and post Grade I and II DASS employees, private secretaries and senior personal assistants was vested with the Chief Secretary.

A Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Wednesday ruled in favour of the Arvind Kejriwal government saying the real powers of governance in Delhi rest with the elected representatives.

