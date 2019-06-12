After IIT Student, Commerce Graduate Jailed For Laptop Scam In PM's Name

The accused had created a website called ''Modi-laptop'', the police said. (Representational)

A 23-year-old aspiring charted accountant was arrested in Delhi for creating fake government websites and misleading people by offering them free laptops and solar panels, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Soni, a commerce graduate from Churu in Rajasthan.

According to a police statement, he had created a website called ''Modi-laptop'' and ''free-solar-panel''. However, he had closed down the website after an IIT graduate was arrested over similar allegations, police said.

"Police arrested Soni from Churu district after they received information that someone had created a fake website under the garb of the central government's flagship scheme," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anyesh Roy said.

Police said that the accused started a blog in 2016 which became very popular. Later he decided to earn money through the blog. He created fake government websites which offered free solar panels and laptops.

People who visited the website were asked to click on a link for confirming their application for free solar-panel and laptops, police said. However, the link actually made people download an app, through which he earned money.