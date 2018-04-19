After A Smoggy Winter, Delhi Awaits 40-Degree-Celsius Days

The temperature in Delhi today -- it was a sunny morning -- could touch the 40 degree Celsius mark today, the weather office has said.
However, people may get some respite from the heat as the India Meteorological Department has predicted light showers tomorrow. "There are chances of drizzling and light showers on Friday," a weather department officer said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degree Celsius on Wednesday, a notch above the season's average.
Air quality in Delhi had nosedived in winter after levels of the pollutant particulate matter or PM2.5 breached dangerous levels. Windless conditions, automobile emissions, crop-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana and industrial emissions led to a spike in pollution, which intermittently cast a smoggy envelope over the city for some days in November and December.
Strong winds today, however, improved air quality to moderate levels at 9 am. Humidity at 8:30 am was at 41 per cent.
Comments
With inputs from IANS