Delhi University Commences Trials For Admissions Under ECA Category, Check Details

Delhi University ECA admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) will begin its Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) admission trials today, with events scheduled across various colleges until July 26. The university has released a detailed schedule covering over a dozen categories, including music, dance, debate, theatre, digital media, yoga, and fine arts.

Each category is further divided into sub-categories to evaluate candidates in specific domains. Trials for Hindi debate and Indian vocal music will take place on the opening day, July 18.

College-Wise Trial Schedule Highlights:

Debate (Hindi and English): Ramjas College, July 18-26

Theatre: Miranda House

Dance and Yoga: Mata Sundri College

Indian Vocal & Instrumental Music: Bharati College

Yoga (starting July 21): Bharati College

Instrumental Music (Indian and Western): Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), from July 21

Fine Arts (Sketching, Painting, Sculpture): Trials to be held at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, starting July 21

Creative writing (Hindi and English) will have a single-slot trial on July 21, while the quiz category trial is scheduled for July 22. The university has stated that rescheduling requests will not be accepted for single-slot events. However, outstation candidates may request a date change for multi-day categories, within the specified schedule window.

Digital media trials-including photography, filmmaking, and animation-will be conducted at Maharaja Agrasen College from July 21 to 23. Western instrumental music trials (drums, guitar, saxophone, violin) are scheduled at Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) on July 23 and 24.

Candidates are strictly advised to appear at their allotted time slots. No second opportunity will be provided after the scheduled trial dates.

Check detailed instructions here.