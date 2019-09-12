Man Caught Trying To Smuggle Gold In Shoes Worth Rs 72 Lakh In Delhi

The man was arrested after he arrived from Kabul on Tuesday. (Representational)

An Afghan national has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying smuggled gold worth more than Rs 72 lakh concealed in his shoes, the Customs officials said on Thursday.

The Afghan passenger, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport from Kabul on Tuesday, was arrested by the Customs officials.

Two gold bars were concealed inside the man's shoes, worth Rs 72.90 lakh, officials said.

Custom officials seized the gold and arrested the man.

