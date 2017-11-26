On 5-Year AAP Anniversary, Arvind Kejriwal Says BJP Will Go Congress Way

Thousands of AAP supporters have gathered at Ramlila Ground for the party's 5-year celebration.

Thousands have gathered at Dellhi's Ramlila Ground for the five-year anniversary of Aam Aadmi Party. On the stage, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was flanked by other AAP leaders like Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Ashutosh, Gopal Rai, Kumar Vishwas and Atishi Marlena along with workers from various states.Mr Kejriwal's speech began with shots aimed squarely at the BJP-led central government, referring to the party's core agenda of anti-corruption. "They were so unnerved with our work that that they snatched the Anti-Corruption Bureau from us. They sent paramilitary forces - perhaps for the first time in India's history like this - and they took over the building.""But still we worked. No government has worked as much in 70 years as we did - this is my challenge. Delhi now has cheapest the electricity and free water. Delhi hospitals have free medicines and free medical tests. Public schools have been completely turned around," he said."On corruption, the BJP's record is as bad as the Congress. Vyapam scam, Rafale scam, Birla diaries, Sahara diaries. Even judges are not safe it seems. Just as you had uprooted the Congress, the time for BJP too is coming," he added.A spin-off of the massive Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption campaign in 2011, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party stunned political observers by winning the Delhi state election in December 2013 but infamously resigned after 49 days as his flagship ombudsman law did not get enough votes to make it in the assembly. AAP scripted an even bigger coup by winning 67 of the 70 seats in February 2015 leaving just three seats for the opposition BJP.But the party's ascent seemed to stutter as it failed in multiple poll campaigns including in Punjab this year and a series of public outbursts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to dent the popularity of both AAP and Mr Kejriwal. In recent months, the 49-year-old leader has been seen scaling down his attacks on the BJP and the Prime Minister.Political pundits have been spectacularly wrong in predicting the AAP's course. While most said AAP had no chance of winning Delhi - both in 2013 and 2015 - the party managed to snatch victories both the times. This year, while most exit polls predicted an AAP government in Punjab, the win finally went to the Congress.But there are still those who root for the party. Among those who came for the celebration in Delhi was Kanta Malik, a 39-year-old housewife who travelled from Rohini. "My children go to Delhi government school and the quality of education and facilities have improved. My water bill is negligible and Kejriwal is still the common man's hope towards a change in this political system," she said.