AAP Vs Anil Baijal LIVE: Supreme Court's Verdict On Power Dispute Today

AAP vs Anil Baijal: The party has launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi.

The Supreme Court will today give a verdict over the court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor was the administrative head of Delhi. Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police. The AAP government has been long contending the decision and has also launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi. The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The decision is being seen to be vital in deciding the future of the AAP government.

