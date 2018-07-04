AAP Vs Anil Baijal LIVE: Supreme Court's Verdict On Power Dispute Today

The Supreme Court will today give a verdict over the court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor was the administrative head of Delhi. Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police. The AAP government has been long contending the decision and has also launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi. The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The decision is being seen to be vital in deciding the future of the AAP government.
Here are the live updates of the top court's verdict on AAP vs Anil Baijal battle:
REMINDER 1 - AAP Govt was formed in Feb 2015, three months later, In May 2015 , Modi Govt brought this notification which took away 'services' from AAP Govt.- Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 4, 2018
This means Sheila Dixit Govt had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal Govt was left with zero control.
Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police.