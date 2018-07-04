AAP Vs Anil Baijal LIVE: Supreme Court's Verdict On Power Dispute Today

Supreme Court verdict on AAP vs Lieutenant Governor: The constitution bench is to be headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: July 04, 2018 09:53 IST
AAP vs Anil Baijal: The party has launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court will today give a verdict over the court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor was the administrative head of Delhi. Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police. The AAP government has been long contending the decision and has also launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi. The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The decision is being seen to be vital in deciding the future of the AAP government. 

 

Here are the live updates of the top court's verdict on AAP vs Anil Baijal battle: 


Jul 04, 2018
09:53 (IST)
These decisions were the starting point of the tussle for power. The Chief Minister says that any important decision taken by his government is negated by the Lieutenant Governor, who he accuses of acting as a stooge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undermine the Delhi government.
Jul 04, 2018
09:22 (IST)
"Kejriwal Govt left with zero control: AAP leader hits out at PM Modi ahead of verdict 

Within months of the AAP being swept to power, the NDA government took the anti-corruption unit away from the city government and withdrew a 1998 concession granted by BJP patriarch LK Advani that mandated the LG to consult the elected government on every decision relating to police, public order and bureaucratic appointments. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared his views on the issue ahead of the verdict. 


Jul 04, 2018
09:16 (IST)
The centre has contended that the city government could not be given absolute powers in the national capital and its decisions would need the LG's concurrence
Jul 04, 2018
09:15 (IST)
In all other matters, Article 239AA of the Constitution says the LG has to be guided by the aid and advice of the elected government as happens in all states.
Jul 04, 2018
09:10 (IST)

Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police.

Jul 04, 2018
09:05 (IST)
The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The other judges on the bench include Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
