AAP Vs Centre LIVE: "Big Victory For Democracy," Says Arvind Kerjiwal

Supreme Court verdict on AAP vs Lieutenant Governor: The constitution bench is to be headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 04, 2018 12:42 IST
AAP vs Anil Baijal: The party has launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court will today give a verdict over the court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor was the administrative head of Delhi. Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police. The AAP government has been long contending the decision and has also launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi. The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The decision is being seen to be vital in deciding the future of the AAP government. 

 

Here are the live updates of the top court's verdict on AAP vs Anil Baijal battle: 


Jul 04, 2018
12:42 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
12:34 (IST)

Don't understand how Delhi government is claiming this to be a victory? Their main plank was that this is a state whereas court has unequivocally said its not a state. They said they had exclusive executive control that was rejected too. This is a Union Territory, Centre has a role to play," BJP leader Nalin Kohli said. 

Jul 04, 2018
12:28 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
12:16 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
11:53 (IST)
AAP can say whatever it wants. PM Modi government never interfered in Lieutenant Governor's decisions: BJP leader Vaibhav Aggarwal
Jul 04, 2018
11:48 (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal will now have same powers that Sheila Dikshit had: Raghav Chadha

Supreme Court has cleared the fact that apart from 3 subjects, all subjects are under the Delhi government. Transferring bureaucrats will come under the Delhi government. "Arvind Kejriwal will have the same powers that Shiela Dikshit had. BJP will now have to suffer," Mr Chadha said.

Jul 04, 2018
11:44 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
11:37 (IST)
Power of Delhi government restored, huge win for city's people: Manish Sisodia

The LG was not ever ready to meet the government. The people of Delhi always want to go to the elected government for a lot of issues. Now Supreme Court has restored the power of Delhi government. This is a huge win for the people of Delhi, he said. 
Jul 04, 2018
11:34 (IST)
All the files do not have to be sent to the LG now: Manish Sisodia 

Supreme Court said power cannot be with one person. It should be with the government elected by the people. If i get into the operative part of the verdict, all the files of different departments do not have to be sent to the LG. That was obstructing a lot of things earlier," said Manish Sisodia. 


Jul 04, 2018
11:29 (IST)
Good verdict, daily squabbles not good for democracy: Former Attorney General of India
Jul 04, 2018
11:26 (IST)
Big victory for democracy: Arvind Kerjiwal
Jul 04, 2018
11:25 (IST)

Justice D Y Chandrachud in his separate but concurrent verdict said LG must realise that council of ministers are answerable to people 

Jul 04, 2018
11:23 (IST)

The Supreme Court said that the Lieutenant Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. In what AAP called a "restoration of democracy", the court also said the Lt Governor and the council of ministers must attempt to settle any matter by discussion.

Jul 04, 2018
11:17 (IST)
Delhi Lt Governor Can't Be Obstructionist: Top 5 Quotes Of Supreme Court
The Lieutenant Governor's role cannot be "obstructionist" and he must act in harmony with the Delhi government, the Supreme Court said today. The government had challenge by a ruling of the Delhi High Court that had upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues in Delhi. In its verbal observations during the hearings, the three-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra, had indicated that the Lieutenant-Governor appeared to have primacy under the Constitution but had to operate within some red lines.
Jul 04, 2018
11:16 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
11:15 (IST)

State should enjoy freedom unsolicited interference: Supreme Court 

LG should not act in a mechanical manner and stall decisions of council of ministers, says SC.  The judges also said that the lieutenant governor hasn't been entrusted with independent decision making power and that the state should enjoy freedom unsolicited interference. "Popular will can't be allowed loose its purpose," it said.

Jul 04, 2018
11:10 (IST)
Real power must lie with with the elected government, says Supreme Court 
Jul 04, 2018
11:09 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
11:07 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
11:03 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
10:55 (IST)
"Lieutenant governor must act harmoniously with the Delhi government, its role cannot be obstructionist," says Supreme Court 


Jul 04, 2018
10:53 (IST)
Democracy has been restored, says Raghav Chadha; Thanks Supreme Court
Jul 04, 2018
10:53 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
10:52 (IST)
 "Relationship between Centre and State Govt should be healthy," says Dipak Misra 
Jul 04, 2018
10:45 (IST)
CJI says "obeying the constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility" while reading out verdict 
Jul 04, 2018
10:43 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
10:43 (IST)
"Hope Supreme Court restores democracy in Delhi": Raghav Chadha 

"We are hopeful and we urge the Supreme Court to restore democracy in Delhi as well as the rights of the people. The Union government has done everything to paralyze government of Delhi. We hope the court will restore it," Raghav Chadha. 

Jul 04, 2018
10:41 (IST)
Judges arrive in Supreme Court for the hearing of AAP Vs Centre battle 
Jul 04, 2018
10:34 (IST)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been locked in a bitter power tussle with the centre ever since his AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015. The Delhi government does not have control over land, bureaucracy and police. But AAP says the centre is trying to rule Delhi using the Lieutenant Governor to block its plans on other subjects such as health and education as well. Mr Kejriwal says the Lieutenant Governor has been working in a brazenly partisan fashion and at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the Delhi government.

Jul 04, 2018
10:33 (IST)

At the heart of the Aam Aadmi Party government's petition is the argument that an elected government cannot be without any power and the constitution could not give the Lieutenant Governor powers to "stultify daily governance by sitting over files". The petition challenges the high court's decision that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative boss of Delhi.

Jul 04, 2018
10:32 (IST)
Delhi facing "artificial" water, power crisis; AAP government "visionless": Delhi BJP Chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today alleged that the people of Delhi are facing an "artificial" water and power crisis due to the "visionless" functioning of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Claiming that according to an RTI reply by the Delhi Jal Board, water supply to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been increasing constantly, he said, "Had the government ensured proper treatment of raw water received from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand and got it distributed under a judicious summer action plan, people of Delhi would get regular and proper water supply."

Jul 04, 2018
10:12 (IST)
Supreme Court's to soon give its verdict on Delhi's ongoing power dispute

Does the lieutenant governor exercise primary control in Delhi or is it the city government? Supreme Court to give verdict at 10: 30 am today.  
Jul 04, 2018
10:08 (IST)
AAP's signature campaign for full statehood to Delhi in Tilak Nagar



Jul 04, 2018
10:02 (IST)
Jul 04, 2018
09:53 (IST)
These decisions were the starting point of the tussle for power. The Chief Minister says that any important decision taken by his government is negated by the Lieutenant Governor, who he accuses of acting as a stooge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undermine the Delhi government.
Jul 04, 2018
09:22 (IST)
"Kejriwal Govt left with zero control: AAP leader hits out at PM Modi ahead of verdict 

Within months of the AAP being swept to power, the NDA government took the anti-corruption unit away from the city government and withdrew a 1998 concession granted by BJP patriarch LK Advani that mandated the LG to consult the elected government on every decision relating to police, public order and bureaucratic appointments. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared his views on the issue ahead of the verdict. 


Jul 04, 2018
09:16 (IST)
The centre has contended that the city government could not be given absolute powers in the national capital and its decisions would need the LG's concurrence
Jul 04, 2018
09:15 (IST)
In all other matters, Article 239AA of the Constitution says the LG has to be guided by the aid and advice of the elected government as happens in all states.
Jul 04, 2018
09:10 (IST)

Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police.

Jul 04, 2018
09:05 (IST)
The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The other judges on the bench include Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
