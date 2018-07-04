AAP Vs Centre LIVE: 'Big Victory For Democracy,' Says Arvind Kerjiwal

Arvind Kejriwal will now have same powers that Sheila Dikshit had: Raghav Chadha

Supreme Court has cleared the fact that apart from 3 subjects, all subjects are under the Delhi government. Transferring bureaucrats will come under the Delhi government. "Arvind Kejriwal will have the same powers that Shiela Dikshit had. BJP will now have to suffer," Mr Chadha said.