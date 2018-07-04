AAP Vs Centre LIVE: 'Big Victory For Democracy,' Says Arvind Kerjiwal

The Supreme Court will today give a verdict over the court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor was the administrative head of Delhi. Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police. The AAP government has been long contending the decision and has also launched a signature campaign to seek full statehood for Delhi. The top court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am. The decision is being seen to be vital in deciding the future of the AAP government.
Here are the live updates of the top court's verdict on AAP vs Anil Baijal battle:
Don't understand how Delhi government is claiming this to be a victory? Their main plank was that this is a state whereas court has unequivocally said its not a state. They said they had exclusive executive control that was rejected too. This is a Union Territory, Centre has a role to play," BJP leader Nalin Kohli said.
Called a meeting of all Cabinet Ministers at 4 pm at my residence to discuss critical projects of public importance which were blocked so far.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018
Arvind Kejriwal will now have same powers that Sheila Dikshit had: Raghav Chadha
Supreme Court has cleared the fact that apart from 3 subjects, all subjects are under the Delhi government. Transferring bureaucrats will come under the Delhi government. "Arvind Kejriwal will have the same powers that Shiela Dikshit had. BJP will now have to suffer," Mr Chadha said.
I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/UhRLmovOKN- ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
Now, Delhi government will not have to send their files to L-G for approval...work will not be stalled. I thank the Supreme Court, it's a big win for democracy @msisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (ANI)#AAPvsLGpic.twitter.com/BIbiWH5ZH0- NDTV (@ndtv) July 4, 2018
Its a good verdict by Supreme Court. LG and Delhi Govt have to work harmoniously,can't always have confrontation. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision: Soli Sorabjee,former Attorney General of India pic.twitter.com/pmeMyoNUnR- ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018
Justice D Y Chandrachud in his separate but concurrent verdict said LG must realise that council of ministers are answerable to people
The Supreme Court said that the Lieutenant Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. In what AAP called a "restoration of democracy", the court also said the Lt Governor and the council of ministers must attempt to settle any matter by discussion.
The Lieutenant Governor's role cannot be "obstructionist" and he must act in harmony with the Delhi government, the Supreme Court said today. The government had challenge by a ruling of the Delhi High Court that had upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues in Delhi. In its verbal observations during the hearings, the three-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra, had indicated that the Lieutenant-Governor appeared to have primacy under the Constitution but had to operate within some red lines.
Supreme Court says, 'Lt Governor cannot refer all matters to the President.' Also adds, 'Delhi cannot have full statehood in view of an earlier nine-judge judgment.' (ANI)#AAPvsLG- NDTV (@ndtv) July 4, 2018
State should enjoy freedom unsolicited interference: Supreme Court
LG should not act in a mechanical manner and stall decisions of council of ministers, says SC. The judges also said that the lieutenant governor hasn't been entrusted with independent decision making power and that the state should enjoy freedom unsolicited interference. "Popular will can't be allowed loose its purpose," it said.
Justice Chandrachud rules in a minority judgment that LG is merely a titular head- Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) July 4, 2018
Sc holds that LG is bound by the aid & advice of the Council of Ministers. LG must work harmoniously & not restrict them in every which way. LG should not act in a mechanical manner to refer every order of the Govt to the President but only exceptional ones. #HistoricVerdict- Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) July 4, 2018
Only three reserved subjects, police, land and public order with the Centre. All others under the domain of Delhi Govt.- Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) July 4, 2018
Delhi cabinet does not need concurrence of LG on its decisions: SC- Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) July 4, 2018
Government of Delhi has been restored.- Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 4, 2018
Democracy in Delhi has been restored.
Democratic rights of people of Delhi have been restored.
Thank you, SC.
LG cannot have difference of opinion on every matter with the council of ministers : SC- Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) July 4, 2018
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been locked in a bitter power tussle with the centre ever since his AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015. The Delhi government does not have control over land, bureaucracy and police. But AAP says the centre is trying to rule Delhi using the Lieutenant Governor to block its plans on other subjects such as health and education as well. Mr Kejriwal says the Lieutenant Governor has been working in a brazenly partisan fashion and at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the Delhi government.
At the heart of the Aam Aadmi Party government's petition is the argument that an elected government cannot be without any power and the constitution could not give the Lieutenant Governor powers to "stultify daily governance by sitting over files". The petition challenges the high court's decision that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative boss of Delhi.
3-Under Sheila Dixit Govt, Aid & Advice of Elected Govt was binding on LG. LG was not free to reject schemes- Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 4, 2018
For Kejriwal Govt, LG is free to take decisions, has been rejecting all important decisions of Govt.CCTV, Door step delivery of Ration, Muholla clinics rejected or delayed pic.twitter.com/OozXCLOjXo
REMINDER 1 - AAP Govt was formed in Feb 2015, three months later, In May 2015 , Modi Govt brought this notification which took away 'services' from AAP Govt.- Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 4, 2018
This means Sheila Dixit Govt had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal Govt was left with zero control.
Under the Constitution and the law, the city government does not have any control in matters of land, bureaucracy and the police.