Read Supreme Court's Big Verdict On AAP Government vs Lt Governor

In Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Supreme Court today ruled in favour of Delhi government

The Supreme Court today ruled that Arvind Kejriwal-led government is the final authority in Delhi, ruling that the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has no independent power to take decisions and is bound by the elected government's advice. The top court today said that the elected government is the boss of Delhi and warned that the Lieutenant Governor cannot function as "an obstructionist"; it said "there is no room for absolutism and there is no room for anarchism also." The top court made it clear that except for anything related to land, police and public order, the Lt Governor has no independent decision-making powers under the constitution. Reading out the verdict, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the Lt Governor needs to work harmoniously with the Delhi government.

Here is the complete order of the verdict by Supreme Court on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government vs Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal: