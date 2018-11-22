AAP To Discuss Attack On Arvind Kejriwal During Special Assembly Session

On Tuesday, a man threw chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal outside his office. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday decided to convene a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that legislators will also discuss the alleged deletion of names in voters list in the city.

"The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city," Mr Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister also said the government has decided to convene the session in view of the attitude of the Centre and the Delhi Police over the incident involving the chief minister.

On Tuesday, a man threw chilli powder at Mr Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister's spectacles broke but he was not injured in the attack. The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, has been arrested.

The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had blamed the Delhi Police for the security breach. Mr Sisodia had even alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP. Mr Kejriwal said that his political rivals were conspiring to kill him.

The Delhi BJP had termed the incident as a "drama" and demanded a "high-level" probe into it.