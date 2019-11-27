'Huge Fraud': AAP On Bill Regularising Unauthorised Colonies In Delhi

AAP and BJP have been trading blame for the delay in regularizing the colonies.

Calling the Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi a "huge fraud", the AAP on Tuesday demanded that residents of such areas should get registry of their houses before the assembly elections next year.

AAP's comments came as the centre announced plans to give registry to some residents of these colonies before the polls and to others after the assembly elections.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lower House.

"The question is, who will be these 100 people? And what is the fault of millions of people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi who are awaiting registry for several decades? "Why shouldn't they also be provided with the registry? This makes it clear that the BJP is also tracing the footsteps of the Congress," the AAP said in a statement, referring to media reports that 100 people will get the registry before the polls.

The party said the Congress had distributed provisional certificates in a similar manner just before the 2008 election.

"The BJP is going to hoodwink the people with a symbolic handover of registry for 100 people. It is clear that the BJP has no intention to provide registry and this is just an election gimmick," it said.

The AAP believes that this Bill is a "huge fraud in the name of regularising unauthorised colonies of Delhi", the party said.

"The BJP is trying to mislead the public before the upcoming elections. The law does not mean anything for the people if it does not lead to the registry of their homes reaching their hands. Delhi''s people have been waiting for their registry, not a law," the AAP said.

"Symbolism will not work, otherwise people will believe they are being taken for a ride. The demand of the AAP is that the BJP should respect the decades long wait of the people and provide registry to all residents before the elections," the party said.

