AAP Roasted For Comparing Chilli Attack On Arvind Kejriwal To Gandhi Killing

Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by the man, Anil Sharma, outside his office at the Delhi Secretariat.

A tweet comparing the chilli powder attack on their chief Arvind Kejriwal to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi landed Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in trouble on social media.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, alleged that the attack was an attempt on his life as part of a larger conspiracy by people who wanted him dead.

AAP has been lacerated for a tweet that takes aim at the Delhi Police for suggesting, bizarrely, that the attack on Mr Kejriwal may have been "unintentional".

So Kejri is the new Mahatma. — vinod kumar (@vinod86152646) November 21, 2018

Shame on @AamAadmiParty .. Delhi politics fall to such a low level — Subhasish Das (@S_DasIN) November 21, 2018

Mr Kejriwal was attacked by the man, Anil Sharma, outside his office at the Delhi Secretariat. CCTV footage shows the 40-year-old falling at the Chief Minister's feet, getting up and then smearing chilli powder on his face before being overpowered and tackled.

The police said the man came to meet Mr Kejriwal to "share his grievances" and the chilli powder "fell from his hand". A spokesperson said: "A probe is underway whether it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally."

AAP called the police take "absolute rubbish" and blamed them for the attack.

"As eyewitness to the incident I depose that the CM was attacked. Instead of investigating the Delhi Police is shrugging all responsibility and planting stories in the media. Shameful turn of events," tweeted the party's Raghav Chadhha.



