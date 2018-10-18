AAP Launches Video Seeking Donations To Promote 'Honest' Delhi Government

AAP leaders said Arvind Kejriwal himself would seek donations by going door-to-door after Diwali.

The AAP Wednesday launched a 15-second video featuring its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing for donations to promote the "honestly working" Delhi government.

The public donation drive titled "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman" was launched by Mr Kejriwal on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, has plans to contest the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The party is also hopeful of contesting the Lok Sabha polls in a "focused manner" in several states, especially Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Claiming that the party is "pauper'', the AAP dispensation in Delhi is urging people to donate generously to safeguard an "honest government".

"The Delhi government is working honestly because AAP runs on your donations. We need funds to contest elections. No matter how much but do give donations to AAP so we can continue to work with honesty," the chief minister says in the video that appeared on social media.