'What Happened In Gargi Festival Is Disgusting': Manish Sisodia

The anti-social elements saw this fest as another chance to inflict harassment: Manish Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the alleged assault on the students of Gargi College "disgusting", saying fests give an opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity and talent.

"What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting! Such fests are opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity and talent in Delhi. But the obvious anti-social elements saw this fest as another chance to inflict harassment and violence on students!," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

The outgoing Education and Art and Culture Minister of Delhi was reacting on an alleged incident where the students of the women college were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted on February 6.

Days after few students of Gargi College alleged that some "drunken men" -- said to be pro-CAA demonstrators -- misbehaved with them inside the campus, the girls staged a protest inside the college campus on Monday.

The students of the women's College, affiliated to Delhi University and situated in the south campus, had alleged that on February 6 some drunken men reportedly entered college and manhandled the students. It happened on Day 3 of the annual festival 'Reverie'.