AAP Accuses BJP For Not Listing Bill On Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies In Parliament

The winter session of parliament, which will run till December 13, starts today. (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of not listing a bill to regularise unauthorised colonies on the first day of Parliament's Winter Session, saying the lies of the ruling party have been caught.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh posted on Twitter a picture of the bills that are likely to be tabled during the Winter Session.

"The lies of the BJP have been caught. The bill to regularise unauthorised colonies have not been listed here," he said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, however, said that the bill will be tabled in the first week of the session and not on the first day.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the Centre will also bring a bill in the Winter Session to give relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The move has come ahead of assembly polls in Delhi to be held early next year.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower-income groups, Mr Puri said last month.

The Parliament's winter session is beginning from Monday and several bills, including the citizen amendment bill, is scheduled to be tabled that day.

