9 Minors Detained For Killing Man In Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Delhi Police recovered four knives and a country-made pistol from the accused (Representational)

Nine minors have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, the police said on Friday.

Of the nine, some were previously involved in several other cases, including murders, they said.

A PCR call about the incident in Sangam Vihar's Harijan colony was received by the Tigri Police Station on March 21 around 6 pm, a senior police officer said.

"On reaching the spot, the victim - Shadab - was found lying on the road in an injured condition. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead," the officer said.

Shadab had multiple stab injuries on his body. A case under the Indian Penal Code for murder was registered and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

"On Friday, the accused were detained and four knives and a country-made pistol were recovered from them. Some of them have previous involvement in heinous cases," another officer said.

The accused told the police that two days ago, they had an argument with Shadab while drinking. They then planned to teach him a lesson and attacked him with knives and sticks, the officer said.

