8-Year-Old Dies In Scuffle Between 2 Groups Of Boys Outside Delhi Madrasa

The body was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said

An eight-year-old boy died of a head injury he sustained following a scuffle between two groups of minor boys outside a madrasa in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Thursday, police said. The eight-year-old was a student of the Madrasa.

The incident occurred this morning when the students objected to a few local boys playing on a vacant land in front of the Madrasa.

"The local boys insisted on playing since they claimed there was no other empty place nearby. A scuffle broke out in which the student sustained an internal injury on his head" said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

The boy was a native of Mewat in Haryana and his parents have been informed, Mr Kumar said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Four minor boys, who are suspected to have been involved in the incident, have been apprehended, police said, adding an investigation is underway.