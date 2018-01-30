8-Month-Old Raped Allegedly By Cousin In Delhi, Needed Three-Hour Surgery

The baby was brought, severely wounded and bleeding, to the hospital on Sunday evening.
She was assaulted at her home in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar when her parents were both out for work, according to the police.
"I left for duty and later my wife also had to leave for about an hour," said the baby's father, a labourer. The child was left in the care of a relative in the building.
When the mother, a domestic help, returned, she found the baby crying on a bed that was full of blood. The baby was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been raped.
The family told the police that they suspected the child's cousin, the father of a boy, who was missing.
He had allegedly taken away the baby saying he wanted to play with her.
"This man puts humanity to shame. Despite being a father he did this," said Swati Maliwal, who heads the Delhi Commission for Women.
Ms Maliwal had tweeted last night:
The worst has happened. An 8 month old baby has been brutally raped in the Capital and is battling for her life in a Hospital. Going to the hospital to meet her. Am totally numb. Terrified to face her! Please please pray for her.Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) 29 January 2018
Hitting out at the police in a series of tweets, she raged: "This is not the rape of an eight-month-old child but the rape of the Delhi Women's Commission."
The police have charged the accused man under stringent laws on crimes against women and those against children.
The rape plumbs the depths of depravity at a time Delhi and neighbouring Haryana have seen a spurt in such attacks, especially on children.
Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in neighbouring Haryana's Jind with 19 severe injuries to her body and signs of unspeakable torture. Her liver and lungs had been ruptured and an object had been jammed into her body.
The rapes have jolted Haryana just days after the state government basked in its most heartening sex ratio ever - 914 girls to 1,000 boys - and credited its "beti bachao, beti padhao (save daughters, educate them)" campaign with the vast improvement.