8-Month-Old Raped Allegedly By Cousin In Delhi, Needed Three-Hour Surgery

The accused lives in the same building and has confessed to the crime, police said.

Delhi | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 30, 2018 10:44 IST
The 8-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin.

New Delhi:  An eight-month-old baby was raped allegedly by her 28-year-old cousin in Delhi, and needed a three-hour surgery, after which she is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors say she is stable.

The baby was brought, severely wounded and bleeding, to the hospital on Sunday evening.

She was assaulted at her home in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar when her parents were both out for work, according to the police.

"I left for duty and later my wife also had to leave for about an hour," said the baby's father, a labourer. The child was left in the care of a relative in the building.

When the mother, a domestic help, returned, she found the baby crying on a bed that was full of blood. The baby was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

The family told the police that they suspected the child's cousin, the father of a boy, who was missing.

He had allegedly taken away the baby saying he wanted to play with her.

"This man puts humanity to shame. Despite being a father he did this," said Swati Maliwal, who heads the Delhi Commission for Women.

Ms Maliwal had tweeted last night:
Hitting out at the police in a series of tweets, she raged: "This is not the rape of an eight-month-old child but the rape of the Delhi Women's Commission."

The police have charged the accused man under stringent laws on crimes against women and those against children.

The rape plumbs the depths of depravity at a time Delhi and neighbouring Haryana have seen a spurt in such attacks, especially on children.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in neighbouring Haryana's Jind with 19 severe injuries to her body and signs of unspeakable torture. Her liver and lungs had been ruptured and an object had been jammed into her body.

In a similar horror, just 70 km away in Panipat, an 11-year-old girl was raped, strangled and raped again after she was dead, allegedly by two neighbours.

The rapes have jolted Haryana just days after the state government basked in its most heartening sex ratio ever - 914 girls to 1,000 boys - and credited its "beti bachao, beti padhao (save daughters, educate them)" campaign with the vast improvement.

