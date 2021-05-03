75-Year-Old Man, His Son Rescued From Fire In Delhi: Police

Police rescued the two by breaking open the door. (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Monday rescued a 75-year-old man and his son from a fire in south Delhi's CR Park area, officials said.

On Monday, around 3.00 am, a PCR call was received at Chittaranjan Park police station regarding fire at a house, they said.

Police reached the spot where house owner Kalyani Chatterjee said that her son Agnibha, 31, is a psychiatric patient and he has allegedly lit the fire in the house. Her husband Someer, a diabetic patient, and son were inside the house, a senior police officer said.

Someer was rescued from the front bedroom by breaking the door. Police heard a cry for help from inside the room but due to heavy fire and smoke, the exact location was not traceable, the officer said.

Later, police broke open the wooden door of the inner bedroom and Agnibha was rescued safely. He was sent to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Trauma Centre as a precautionary measure, police said, adding that the fire tenders doused the blaze.

