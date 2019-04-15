70-Year-Old Attempts Suicide Before Metro In Delhi's Dwarka

The man suffered internal injuries and is unconscious, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) said.

A 70-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide on Monday by jumping in front of a metro train in Dwarka, police said.

The incident took place at around 10.50 am at Dwarka Sector 9, they said, adding Metro services were briefly delayed. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Mohammed Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) said.

The man identified as Surrender, a retired Section Officer, suffered internal injuries and is unconscious, he said.

The reason of attempted suicide is not yet known, he added.

Surender left home telling his wife that he was going to Hanuman Mandir, police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.