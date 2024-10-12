60-Year-Old 'Depressed' Man Dies After Jumping Before Delhi Metro: Cops

The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station. (Representational)

A 60-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a train at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi Friday evening, police said.

The elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer.

The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station.

A CCTV captured the man jumping in front of the metro train, the officer said.

His family members were informed and probe was underway, he added.

