Man Circulates Daughter's Obscene Videos, Wife Files Complaint

A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly circulating private videos of their 18-year-old daughter on social media platforms, police said on Saturday.

Following her father's act, the daughter tried to end her life by allegedly consuming phenyle. She has been admitted to the government hospital in Udupi city and is said to be in critical condition, they said.

According to the complaint, man was unhappy with his daughter for allegedly falling in love with a relative from Thirthahalli. He called her boyfriend home, beat him up, and forcibly downloaded all private videos and photos from his phone and allegedly circulated them on social media.

After that, he allegedly beat up both his daughter and his wife, following which both of them got injured. Upset over the viral videos, the girl allegedly tried to die by suicide on Friday.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with CEN Police Station in Udupi, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation is on.

