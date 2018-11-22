7-Year-Old Molested While Sleeping At Her Home In Delhi: Cops

Police are on the lookout of the accused. (File)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a neighbour while she was asleep at her home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.

The accused, a 40-year-old neighbour, entered the survivor's shanty and allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping with her family, a senior police officer said.

On realising this, the girl raised an alarm following which her parents tried to catch hold of the accused but he fled the spot, the officer said.

A case was registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station based on a complaint lodged by the survivor's parents, senior police officer Devender Arya said.

Police are on the lookout of the accused, he said.