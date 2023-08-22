7-Year-Old Girl Harassed By Neighbour In Delhi's Lodhi Colony: Cops

DCW counsellor was called and she had interaction with the child and mother. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday around 2.20 am, a PCR call was received at Lodhi Colony police station regarding the sexual assault of a girl. The call was made by the victim's mother, a senior police officer said.

The 50-year-old accused is the neighbour of the caller. The counsellor from DCW was called and she had interaction with the child and mother. Both have levelled allegations regarding sexual assault on Sunday, the officer said.

A case under the IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been arrested, police added.

