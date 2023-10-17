7 Children Injured After Delhi School Bus Rams Into School Van

Police suspects that the school bus was moving on the wrong side (Representational)

At least seven school children and the driver of the van in which they were travelling were injured after a school bus rammed into it in southwest Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where the children were discharged after treatment for minor bruises. The van driver is recuperating in the hospital, police said.

The accident took place at Basantara Line near Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The school bus belonged to St Thomas School in Dwarka and the Eeco van was carrying the children from Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 1. All children were below seven years of their age.

"Both the vehicles had a head-on collision. It is suspected that the bus was moving on the wrong side due to which the accident took place. A case under the relevant section of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway," a police officer said.

Naveen Kumar, the 25-year-old school bus driver who had fled from the spot, was later arrested.

Parents of students later took them to other hospitals for medical examination, said police.

