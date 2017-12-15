6-Year-Old Girl's Throat Slit Allegedly By Mother, Her Lover In Delhi

A six-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother and her lover in east Delhi's Ghazipur after the girl came to know of their affair and threatened to tell her father about it. Police said the two accused slit the girl's throat and left her body on the terrace of her mother's house.The police said they got a call from the girl's home on Wednesday that the Class 1 student of a government school has gone missing. After searching for a few hours in the neighbourhood, the police decided to check her house. They found her body, with her throat slit, on the terrace.Police said the girl's father, a vegetable seller, was not at home on Wednesday when her mother's lover came to see her. The woman, who is in her late 30s and also has a son, sent her daughter out to buy something so that she could spend time with her lover, police said.When the girl returned, she found them in a "compromising position", after which she threatened them she would tell her father about it, police said.Police said they suspect the girl was strangulated before the two accused slit her throat. After they allegedly killed her, the woman took her younger son out and went about the neighbourhood pretending to look for her 'missing' daughter.In the meantime, her lover disposed off the blood-stained clothes and hid the knife in her house, police said.Police said that after checking call records of the family, they found that she used to be on the phone with a man for long period of time. Police said they found the man and interrogated him, after which he spoke of his involvement in the girl's murder.The two accused have been arrested.