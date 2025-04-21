14-Year-Old Girl Killed By Lion In Front Of Friend Near Kenya's Nairobi National Park

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a lion in a shocking incident on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, authorities said on Sunday. The big cat is believed to have strayed out of Nairobi National Park and entered a residential compound where the attack occurred, the CNN reported.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the girl was with a friend when the lion dragged her away. Her friend raised an alarm, prompting a swift response from wildlife officials. Bloodstains led rangers to the Mbagathi River, where the girl's body was discovered with severe injuries to her lower back.

Efforts are underway to locate the lion, which remains at large. Traps have been set and search operations have been launched, KWS said, adding that additional security measures have been implemented to prevent further incidents.

Nairobi National Park, located just 10 km from the city centre, is home to various wild animals, including lions, cheetahs, leopards, buffaloes, and giraffes. While the park is fenced on three sides, its southern boundary is open to allow for animal migration, sometimes bringing wildlife into close contact with nearby human settlements.

Although such fatal encounters with lions are rare, concerns are mounting over increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region. A day before the incident, a 54-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Nyeri County, about 130 km north of Nairobi.

"These back-to-back incidents are not isolated," conservationist Paula Kahumbu, CEO of WildlifeDirect, told BBC News. She called for better risk assessments and real-time communication on wildlife movement, especially in high-risk zones.

Kahumbu also stressed the need for improved safety infrastructure in and around lodges and residential areas near wildlife habitats. "Anti-predator deterrents such as lights, alarms, secure fencing, and sprays should be standard. Prevention is our best line of defense," she said.

