6-Year-Old Girl Raped In West Delhi; Accused Seen On CCTV

CCTV footage from the area shows the accused with the girl

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area, the police said on Saturday. The survivor is currently being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The incident took place last morning when the girl had gone to eat at a langar in the neighbourhood. The girl's family said that she was bleeding when she got back home.

When they took the girl to the hospital, they were informed that she had been raped, claims the family. The girl's father is a daily wage labourer.

CCTV footage from the area shows the accused with the girl. In the video, the girl is seen following the accused from a market.

The police have registered a case including sections of the tough law against sexual abuse of children, but the accused hasn't been identified yet.

The Delhi Women's Commission has also issued a notice asking the police to take strict action in the matter.

The case comes just days after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin at her house in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur. The accused has been arrested.