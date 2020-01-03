6 Firefighters In Died During Rescue Ops In Delhi Since 2016

Several massive fires hav broken out in Delhi in the past.

Hours after a fireman died when a battery factory collapsed in Delhi's Peeragarhi after an explosion, the Delhi Fire Service said six firefighters have died during rescue operations since 2016.

The year 2020 began on a tragic note as the Delhi Fire Service lost its 28-year-old fireman Amit Kumar Balyan, who was buried under the debris for almost six hours before being rescued and rushed to a hospital where he died.

"Despite losing one of their colleagues, our firefighters continued to attend to other fire incidents in the national capital and saving people's lives. They have not lost heart and I feel proud to lead such a team," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

In 2016, two firemen were killed during a rescue operation at a three-storey plastic factory in Narela. A fire had broken out in the factory and during the rescue operation a boiler in the building exploded trapping four people, including two firemen.

A major fire broke out at a restaurant in Vikaspuri following a cylinder blast in March 2017, killing two firemen and injuring their two colleagues.

Less than three months after this incident, another fireman, 51-year-old fireman, died trying to douse a fire at an electric heater manufacturing factory in Anand Parbat Industrial Area in central Delhi.

In December last year, two firefighters had sustained injuries during the rescue operations in Anaj Mandi blaze, which killed 45 people.

The Delhi Fire Service handles almost 70 calls on a daily basis. During Diwali time and even during summers, the number of calls they attend to on a daily basis rises up to 250.

Apart from firefighting operations, Delhi Fire Service personnel also handle calls related to bird rescue and is also involved in rescue operations in other disasters also.