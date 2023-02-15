6 Arrested For Robbing Milk Distributor Of Rs 17 Lakh In Delhi

A scooter allegedly used in the crime was also recovered.

Six persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a distributor of Mother Dairy of Rs 17 lakh in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The police recovered Rs 8.25 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 1.4 lakh, which was bought with the robbed money. A scooter allegedly used in the crime was also recovered.

"Ashish Kumar, who is a distributor with DMS and Mother Dairy, was riding his scooter with a shoulder bag which had Rs 17 lakh in cash. As he reached the Meerut Dairy at Delhi's Krishan Vihar, two unidentified persons unleashed a surprise assault on him, robbed him of the money and fled. Ashish collected the money from the market and was on his way to deposit the same in a bank," a police officer said.

A robbery case was registered at Sultanpuri police station and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The police said they formed a team to probe the incident. Footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras was examined as part of the probe, the officer said.

On February 11, the police, acting on an input, laid a trap for one of the robbers and conducted a raid at the location.

The robbers were identified as Brijesh Jha, Pankaj Kumar, Raman, Piyush, Hitesh, and Rohit.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the conspiracy to rob the dairy staffer was hatched by their kingpin, whom they identified as Pankaj Kumar. Rohit, along with Pardeep, were accessories to the crime while Hitesh helped them escape from the crime scene, police informed.

"The accused further disclosed that they committed the crime in order to pay back a loan to their creditors and also visit the Mumbai Film City," said a police officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)