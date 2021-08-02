52 Dengue Cases Recorded In Delhi This Year

Sixteen cases were reported in the month of July, according to the report.

Fifty-two cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases for the January 1-July 31 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count was 56 in that same period.

Sixteen cases were reported in the month of July, according to the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 52 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 31 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases are -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 119 (2016), 185 (2017), 56 (2018), 40 (2019) and 31 (2020), according to the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 21 cases of malaria and 18 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 31 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on July 29 had cleared a proposal to create 710 posts of Dengue Breeding Checking (DBC) staff.

On July 24, the EDMC had launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness on prevention of dengue.

Other civic bodies have also intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)