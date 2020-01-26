5 Delhi Metro Stations Temporarily Shut As Thousands Gather Near India Gate On R-Day

Around 50,000 people gathered near the historic structure on the occasion of Republic Day, officials said.

Stations were closed in the evening to ease the rush of passengers on the Republic Day (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said the entry and exit gates of five metro stations near the India Gate were closed in the evening to ease the rush of passengers on the Republic Day.

Around 50,000 people gathered near the historic structure on the occasion, officials said.

"Entry & exit gates of Udyog Bhawan & Central Secretariat have been closed. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat.

"Entry & exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court and Mandi House have been closed. Interchange facility will be open at Mandi House," the DMRC tweeted.

Rajpath, India Gate, C-Hexagon, the venue for the majestic Republic Day Parade turned into a picnic spot for thousand of revellers by the afternoon on Sunday.

Delhi Metro Stations ShutRepublic Day

