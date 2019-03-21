44 Cartons Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Delhi's Dwarka

In total, 44 cartoons of illict liquor were recovered, police said. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has recovered 44 cartons of illicit liquor from Dwarka, officials said.

On Wednesday, a day before Holi, the police, patrolling the Surakhpur Road, noticed a white Honda City car with tinted windows speed away in a suspicious manner.

The personnel chased the car, which got stuck in traffic on main Najafgarh Road near Anaj Mandi. The driver fled from the car, officials said.

In total, 44 cartoons of illict liquor were recovered, police said, adding a case has been registered and they are looking for the accused person.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.