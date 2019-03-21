44 Cartons Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Delhi's Dwarka

On Wednesday, a day before Holi, the police, patrolling the Surakhpur Road, noticed a white Honda City car with tinted windows speed away in a suspicious manner.

In total, 44 cartoons of illict liquor were recovered, police said. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The Delhi Police has recovered 44 cartons of illicit liquor from Dwarka, officials said.

The personnel chased the car, which got stuck in traffic on main Najafgarh Road near Anaj Mandi. The driver fled from the car, officials said.

In total, 44 cartoons of illict liquor were recovered, police said, adding a case has been registered and they are looking for the accused person.



