340 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized During Raid In Gujarat, 9 Arrested

The authorities during a raid at a village in Gujarat's Kutch district seized 340 litres of illicit liquor and arrested nine persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal liquor trade, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted by the officials of the State Monitoring Cell -- a branch of the Gujarat Police -- at Navinal village near Mundra.

Three people managed to evade capture during the raid.

"Among those arrested, Gajubha Jadeja, a former president of the Mundra Taluka Congress, has been identified as a key figure in the illicit narcotics network operating in Mundra. The State Monitoring Cell continues its efforts to crack down on such activities, aiming to curb the illegal liquor trade in the region," a source said.



