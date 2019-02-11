4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Sanitation Worker In Public Toilet In Delhi

A case was registered and the man was arrested: Delhi police (Representational)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old sanitation worker at a public toilet in west Delhi's Naraina, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 6 and the information got to them on Monday, 5 days later.

The girl was taken for a medical examination. And police said the condition of the girl is now stable.

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The accused works as a sanitation worker in the ''sulabh sauchalaya'', she added.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal took to twitter to express her anguish over the incident.

"Now, 5 year old girl raped in Naraina by a 40 year old man. The child has suffered terribly and has bled a lot. On my way to the Hospital to see her. Delhi is truly the RAPE CAPITAL of the world. God help us all!!! (sic)", she said in a tweet.

