Nearly 150 firefighters and 35 fire trucks have been called in to deal with a fire that started at a shop in a north Delhi neighbourhood, officials said on Wednesday.

The narrow lanes of Gandhi Nagar are proving to be a major challenge to tackle the blaze, they said.

The fire trucks have had to be parked at a distance.

The fire started at a shop in Nehru Gali in Gandhi Nagar, officials said.

There is no water source available nearby either, making the task more difficult.

The call for the fire was received at around 5:40 pm.

More details are awaited.