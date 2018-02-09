320 Trains Running Late, 16 Cancelled, 2 Rescheduled Due To Dense Fog In Delhi Two trains have also been rescheduled due to the dense fog and operational reasons as well. The MET department's forecast says that Delhi has a minimum temperature is 7 degrees and also a maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

At least 320 trains are running late, whereas 16 trains have been cancelled. This is because of dense fog in Delhi and the neighbouring regions in North India. Two trains have also been rescheduled due to the dense fog and operational reasons as well. The MET department's forecast says that Delhi has a minimum temperature is 7 degrees and also a maximum temperature of 23 degrees. In the coming days, the MET department's forecast says there will cloudy skies and thunderstorm with rain on Sunday and Monday respectively.



The Delhi Air Quality forecast is currently at "Poor", for most parts of the city. The PM 2.5 for today was 128, while the PM10 particulate count for today was 235.



PM2.5 after three days is predicted to be 147, while the PM10 particulate count after three days is said to be predicted at 271.



Some of the trains that have been cancelled are the Gomti Express, the ASR-NDLS Express, the Swatantrata Senani Express among others.



Since the railways have been impacted due to the fog, people have been adversely affected and are facing discomfort. live train running status,



