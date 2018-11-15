30-Year-Old Woman Sets Herself On Fire At In-Laws' House In Delhi

The woman stayed with her husband and in-laws, who are absconding since the time of the incident, the police said.

Delhi | | Updated: November 15, 2018 18:56 IST
The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident. (File)

New Delhi: 

A 30-year-old married woman allegedly set herself on fire at her in-laws' house in south west Delhi's Chhawla area today, the police said.

The woman allegedly poured kerosene and then set herself ablaze, the police said.

The incident was reported to the police around 11:50am following which they reached the spot where the woman's family members were also present.

She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital and has sustained about 20 to 25 per cent burn injuries on her legs and stomach.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

