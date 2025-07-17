US Woman, 47, Travels To Pakistan Village To Marry 31-Year-Old Man: "He's Loving And Humble"

A 47-year-old American woman from Springfield, Illinois, recently travelled thousands of miles to Pakistan's Upper Dir district to marry a local man she met online. According to a report by Dawn, Mindy Rasmussen met Sajid Zeb Khan, 31, on Facebook nearly a year ago. They started with regular chats, moved to video calls, and eventually fell in love. After proposing to Mr Khan and receiving family approval, she travelled to Pakistan to tie the knot.

Earlier this month, Ms Rasmussen arrived in Pakistan on a 90-day visit visa and converted to Islam, adopting the name Zulekha. Mr Khan warmly welcomed her at Islamabad International Airport with flowers. The couple then journeyed to his hometown, where villagers extended traditional hospitality, showering Ms Rasmussen with gifts and celebrations.

The couple got married in a traditional nikkah ceremony in Upper Dir, following local customs and Islamic traditions. Local police and family sources confirmed the marriage, which has garnered significant attention and interest in the region.

Ms Rasmussen, now known as Zulekha, expressed her deep appreciation for the warm welcome she received in Pakistan. She described the country as beautiful and peaceful, praising the kindness and hospitality that exceeded her expectations.

She added that her family in the US, including her father, older sister, and younger brother, were aware of her visit and supported her decision. "They know I'm here and are excited for me," she said. She also encouraged foreigners to visit Pakistan and experience its rich culture, hospitality, and natural beauty.

Zulekha described Sajid as a loving and humble man, drawn to his sincerity and respect, which had deepened their bond.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan emphasised that Zulekha's decision to convert to Islam and marry him was entirely her own, made without any pressure from him or his family. "She is an independent woman who can make her own decisions. We are getting married of our own free will," she said.