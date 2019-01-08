30-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Delhi Flyover After Being Hit By Car, Dies

Police had found the woman lying in a drain under the Barapulla Flyover. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after falling off the Barapula Flyover in Delhi. Their bike was hit by a car, police said Monday.

The couple were on their way back from a marriage function in Trilokpuri when the accident happened.

The car that hit the couple was being driven by a 68-year-old retired Air Force officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. The man was arrested and released on bail

Police had found the woman lying in a drain under the Barapula Flyover. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors. Her husband sustained head and leg injuries.

According to police, the man was returning home from his hospital in West Vinod Nagar.