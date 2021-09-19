30-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Man After Quarrel In Delhi: Police

The accused has confessed to killing: Police (Representational)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a another person after a quarrel broke out between them in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

Both the accused and the person who died knew each other, and were residents of Buarari's Sant Nagar area, they said.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Shukla, the police said.

On Friday night, the two men, who were in an inebriated state, had a quarrel and started abusing each other, a senior police officer said.

Kamal found a stick lying on road and started beating 40-year-old Jitender, who worked as a salesman he said.

When Jitender became unconscious, the accused fled the spot, he said.

The injured was shifted to Sushrut Trauma Centre at Civil Lines where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Senior police official (North) Anto Alphonse said, "We registered a case of murder and started scanning CCTV camera footage around the spot where the incident took place. The accused was then arrested from Burari area late on Friday night."

The accused has confessed to killing Jitender, the police said.