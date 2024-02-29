3 Young Men Stab 15-Year-Old To Death In West Delhi's Inderpuri

3 young men stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a park in Delhi's Inderpuri (Representational)

In a fit of rage, three young men stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a park in west Delhi's Inderpuri after an altercation between them, police said today.

The murder happened on Tuesday in Harit Park in the Inderpuri. The accused, all minors, fled the scene after the incident, a senior police officer said.

Police received a call around 9 pm regarding the stabbing of a boy and immediately reached the spot, the officer said.

The injured boy was admitted to Kapoor Medical Centre, Naraina, where doctors declared him 'brought dead', the officer said.

"The boy had sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen," the official said.

Police have recovered the murder weapon and further investigation is underway, the officer said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)